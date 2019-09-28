We need your help to document this weekends snowstorm. Conditions are dangerous and roadways are closed around a large portion of our viewing area making it difficult for us to get safely to impacted communities.

We're asking that you help us out by taking pictures where you are of what's happening around you.

Please make sure to include your name and where you are. We'll do our best to update this post with your pictures to help keep everyone informed.

We also remind you to stay safe. No picture is worth anyone getting hurt.

Please tag us or direct message us on Facebook.

We thank you in advance for your assistance.