BOZEMAN - A fatal crash on Monday marked the eighth snowmobile incident Gallatin County rescue officials have responded to since Christmas. Many of the riders have been visitors from outside of Montana.
Despite the increased awareness of these snowmobile accidents, officials say this amount of incidents is far from unusual. So far, the number of sled incidents is in line with what rescue officials have seen in mid-January in years past.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says many factors contribute to crashes.
"It's just the nature of the beast," he explains. "We have a lot of people come here from out of state, don't know the terrain, don't necessarily even know how to snowmobile, and then that sometimes can end badly."
A snowmobile rental company in West Yellowstone, Back County Adventures, says they require training for their renters.
Even so, Gootkin believes it's not about the rental companies; it's the riders who need to know their own limits.
"It's not the rental company's responsibility," Gootkin says. "It's the person's responsibility that is taking that risk and taking that chance."
The sheriff notes that the low snow amounts we've seen this winter, and lack of a hard base layer, can make riding off-trail especially dangerous.
To avoid trouble, Gallatin Search and Rescue officials urge riders that no matter your skill level, always travel in groups or with a partner, carry a reliable means of communication, and bring gear to survive outdoors in case circumstances become dire.
"Our main message to all of those folks is if you're not comfortable, go easy, go slow," the sheriff urges. "Even as you gain that comfort level, sometimes you get overconfident. And that's when you can really make a mistake and hurt yourself. Just enjoy the outdoors, but go slow."
Gallatin County officials say they're glad to see people out being active and snowmobiling, but both native Montanans and tourists need to have those essentials with them. And know that the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office will be there if necessary.
Authorities identified the man killed in Monday's snowmobile crash near West Yellowstone. The Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner's Office says 60-year-old Michael Najjar of Five Points, Alabama ran a stop light and collided with an SUV. He was declared deceased at the scene.