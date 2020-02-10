BIG SKY, Mont. -- A snowmobiler suffered a potentially broken leg up Buck Ridge in Big Sky on Sunday.
According to a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Gallatin County Search and Rescue located the man in McAtee basin with the help of GPS coordinates from the 9-1-1 call.
The man was taken to get medical treatment via helicopter from Life Flight Network with the assistance of other snowmobilers.
GCSO says the man's phone had battery life and cellular service that made the search and rescue fast and orderly.