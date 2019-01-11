WEST YELLOWSTONE - Eight rescuers helped find a snowmobiler who got lost in the rugged backcountry of Red Canyon, norhwest of West Yellowstone.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday, Jan. 10, three men were snowmobiling when one became separated. The man's friends reported him missing and recorded his last known GPS location.
A Gallatin County Search and Rescue team responded on snowmobiles and found the man, who'd been stuck for about four hours. The man safely rode out on the back of a rescuer's snowmobile. His snowmobile hasn't yet been retrieved from the mountain.
The man, a 29-year-old from Minnesota, was unhurt.
From Gallatin County:
On Thursday January 10, 2019 at 5:38 p.m., WestYellowstone PD Dispatch received a 911 call reporting one lost and stuck snowmobiler. Three men were snowmobiling in an extreme backcountry area and became separated. Two riders made it out to a safe location and contacted 911 to report their friend missing and presumed stuck. They were able to provide an approximate GPS location for his last known location. They also reported that their friend had no overnight survival gear or any type of light source.
The lost snowmobiler, a 29 year-old man from Minnesota, was last reported in the Red Canyon area, 16 miles northwest of the Town of West Yellowstone, a very steep and heavily wooded area. Eight rescue personnel from Gallatin County Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone responded on snowmobiles to the GPS location provided.
Rescuers made verbal contact with the man approximately four hours after the initial call. Due to the hazardous terrain and deep snow conditions, the rescue teams needed another hour to reach him. The man was uninjured and rescue personnel were able to load him on one of their snowmobiles and ride him back out to safety. That ride back out took rescue personnel another two hours. His snowmobile is still on the mountain.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin would like to remind snowmobilers to be careful when recreating off trail and to know your limitations. A fun adventure into amazing backcountry areas can quickly turn into an emergency situation. Always remember to ride with a partner, stay with your partner, carry a reliable means of communication in case of an emergency, and be prepared to survive the night if needed.