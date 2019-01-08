WEST YELLOWSTONE - A 22-year-old woman was rescued after crashing her snowmobile into frigid river waters on Tuesday morning, authorities say.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the 911 call came in at 10 AM on Tuesday morning regarding a snowmobiling accident in Yellowstone National Park.
They say a 22-year-old from Garrison, New York was riding the snowmobile. It veered off-trail and crashed into the Madison River near Riverside Drive, six miles east of West Yellowstone.
By the time responders arrived, the woman was out of the water but very cold and suffering from what seemed to be a broken femur.
An Air Idaho rescue helicopter transported the woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
It's unclear what caused the crash, but Sheriff Brian Gootkin offered a reminder that snowmobiling on the trails can be challenging and inexperienced riders should be extra careful.
Yellowstone National Park rangers, Gallatin County Search and Rescue and Hebgen Basin Fire Department also responded.