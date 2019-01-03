A Minnesota man was taken to the hospital after a snowmobile accident near West Yellowstone Wednesday.
According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, a call came in just after 4:45 PM Wednesday for a snowmobiler who has dislocated his hip in a crash.
The crash happened about seven miles west of West Yellowstone.
Crews from Gallatin County Search and Rescue, U.S. Forest Service and Hebgen Basin Fire Department responded to the crash.
Rescue crews found the 20-year-old Minnesota man in a steep, off-trail area that was hard to reach. A backboard was used to pull the man out of the area. He was then transferred to a rescue sled and carried him more than four miles, on rough trail to a waiting ambulance.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin is reminding people to use caution when riding off trail in the backcountry.