GALLATIN COUNTY- A woman from Uruguay was rescued by responders from Gallatin County Search and Rescue Friday morning after she was injured in a snowmobiling accident on the Big Sky trail system about 14 miles north of West Yellowstone.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says the 22-year-old crashed her snowmobile and sustained a back and hip injury after missing a corner, going down an embankment and crashing into a group of trees.
Dispatchers were initially unable to accurately triangulate the initial caller’s cell phone location based on the 9-1-1 call but were able to respond after another snowmobiler came across the scene and provided GPS coordinates.
The woman was placed on a backboard and loaded into a specialized snowmobile ambulance before being transported off the trail system to a waiting ambulance.
She was taken to the Big Sky Medical Center for further evaluation.