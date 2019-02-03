Snowmobiler injured after crash south of Big Sky

According to the Gallatin County Sheriffs Office, at approximately 3 o'clock they were notified to an injured snowmobiler on Buck Ridge south of Big Sky.
The 36-year-old Bozeman man had launched off a trail and sustained a back injury.
Two Canyon Adventure snowmobile guides were in the area and located him. They were able to relay information to Gallatin County Search and Rescue at Big Sky of his location and condition.
Rescuers used an ambulance sled pulled by a snowmobile to transport the man to a waiting Big Sky Fire Dept. ambulance, where he was transported to Big Sky Medical.
Sheriff Gootkin said this in a Facebook post warning about conditions "“Conditions so far this year have been challenging even for experienced riders with quality machines. Country that would normally be ridden has turned into a terrain trap and avalanche conditions are considerable. Evaluate the terrain and your skill level with fresh eyes this season. Search and Rescue is ready if you have a bad day, but it is always best to not have to meet us in the first place.”