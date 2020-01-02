Update 11:41 a.m. - Gallatin County authorities found the missing snowmobiler safe south of Big Sky.
BIG SKY - Gallatin County authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing snowmobiler.
According to a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Kamman, 34, was last seen in Big Sky at 7:30 AM on Wednesday.
Authorities say that he appears to have been headed to Doe Creek in the Yellow Mule area.
He was riding a two-seater snowmobile, a purple 1999 Polaris 550 Indy, with gear tied on the back seat.
He was wearing a black coat, dark purple snow pants, and a dark grey Carhartt beanie.
If you have seen a lone snowmobiler or an abandoned snowmobile matching that description in the Yellow Mule area or nearby, please contact Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 582-2100, ext 2.
Photos Courtesy: Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office