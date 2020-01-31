WEST YELLOWSTONE -- A 67-year-old North Carolina man hit a tree with his snowmobile on the Little Snowy Trail two miles west of West Yellowstone Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, a friend who was with the man dialed 9-1-1, and Gallatin Search and Rescue were able to locate them shortly after. The man suffered an injured hip from the crash.
The man was towed behind a search and rescue snowmobile in an ambulance specially designed for snow. Search and rescue brought him to an ambulance from Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District waiting off the trail system, and then was brought to Big Sky Medical Center.