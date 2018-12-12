Two beloved local holiday characters are back just in time.
Glacier National Park set up its live webcam of Snowball and Snowflake, the official wintertime mascots of the park.
The park says the tradition started several years ago on Christmas Eve, and since then has become an instant hit. The park's snowman webcam is even used by teachers in southern states to teach kids about snow.
An elementary school in Florida dubbed the snowman Snowball. This year, Snowball is joined by a pal named Snowflake.
Viewers are encouraged to check in each day to see new accessories and changes to the snowmen as the winter weather continues. A snow dog named Chilly also joined the snow people Wednesday afternoon.
Occasionally, an adventurous squirrel or other fauna may wander into the frame, too.
Click here to see the live webcam.