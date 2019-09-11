Snow reported at Lone Peak in Big Sky

BIG SKY- Well it's every skier and snowboarders dream, snow.
Right now web cameras from the Big Sky mountain areas show what could be the start of the ski and snowboard season.
Our friends at Lone Peak had what looks to be a light dusting of snow, they are about 80 days from the start of the season up at Big Sky.
Never the less winter is just around the corner so it may be time to bust the extra blankets out, the bigger jackets, and, the hot cocoa.
You can view live web cameras from the Big Sky here.
Mother Nature dropped more ❄️ on #LonePeak. #BigSkyResort pic.twitter.com/mQl4LlQ3cR— Big Sky Resort (@bigskyresort) September 10, 2019