GLACIER – Snow plows are making progress over at Glacier National Park. GNP says plows reached Logan Pass on Saturday, with the starting pass going as far as the end of the parking lot.
This follows other strides on Wednesday, when crewmembers plowed through inches of snow over at Oberlin Bend, just below the summit.
As of writing, the west side crew has plowed to Rimrocks, while the east side crew has plowed to Siyeh Bend, according to GNP’s official website.
GNP says the upper part of the Going-to-the-Sun will open to traffic on June 22 at the earliest, though that could change depending on weather and plowing conditions.
For information on spring bicycling opportunities, you can visit the National Park Service Website. If you’d like to follow the progress of the plows, you can do so here.