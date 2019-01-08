A system moving across the state of Montana is bringing new snow accumulations across western Montana, as high winds hit the eastern side.

Areas near Kalispell and Missoula will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Another system tonight into Thursday will bring the potential for slick road conditions with freezing rain and snow.

Roads and sidewalks left untreated may be slick across northwestern Montana this week. There is also a risk of dangerous travel conditions during Wednesday morning's commute. Periodic snow-covered mountain passes are also possible.

A wind advisory is in effect for the eastern side of Montana, mainly towards Glasgow and Miles City. A wind advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Sustained winds are expected to reach 35 MPH, with gusts up to 50 MPH. Difficult travel is expected, especially for those in high profile vehicles.