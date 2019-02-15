Snow heroes to the rescue!

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR AREAS NEAR THE IDAHO BORDER... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 2 INCHES, EXCEPT 2 TO 4 INCHES NEAR THE IDAHO BORDER. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES COULD CREATE SIGNIFICANT BLOWING AND DRIFTING AND REDUCED VISIBILITY, ESPECIALLY NEAR THE IDAHO BORDER. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. SNOW WILL REDEVELOP THIS ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED BY LATE AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR AREAS NEAR THE IDAHO BORDER... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 2 INCHES, EXCEPT 2 TO 4 INCHES NEAR THE IDAHO BORDER. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES COULD CREATE SIGNIFICANT BLOWING AND DRIFTING AND REDUCED VISIBILITY, ESPECIALLY NEAR THE IDAHO BORDER. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. SNOW WILL REDEVELOP THIS ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED BY LATE AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&