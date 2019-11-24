BOZEMAN, Mont. - A one acre wildland fire spread over a hill on private property along Jackson Creek Road northeast of Bozeman on Sunday afternoon, and was quickly put out by firefighters.
Several agencies were called in to assist in the rural brush fire close not far from the intersection of Jackson Creek Road and Bridger Canyon Drive. A call came in just after 3:30 on Sunday afternoon about a brush fire, with the incident handled by Bridger Canyon Fire. The flames were out by 4:15.
No structures were impacted and no one was injured in the blaze.
While it's still unclear how the fire started, firefighters said they were focused on an electrical wire that was severed from the power lines and laying on the ground near the fire site.