BOZEMAN - Gallatin National Forest warns that conditions are ripe for more avalanches in the backcountry after a skier triggered a large slide on Monday.
An alert from the forest's avalanche center says the skier triggered the slide on Bridger Peak in the same area where skiers noticed an avalanche on Saturday. The skier captured video and photo of the Monday slide.
The avalanche center says a weak layer of faceted snow is buried 6-18 feet under the surface in all the forest's mountain ranges, and they've recorded 16 avalanches since Dec. 10, 8 triggered by humans.
Four people died in avalanches in Montana last winter season, according to avalanche.org.