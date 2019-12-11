BOZEMAN- With the holiday season in full swing the Bozeman Figure Skating Club is hosting its biggest annual event, Skate with Santa.
Members of the figure skating group have been decorating the ice rink with lights and garland.
Friday the ice will come alive as members of the club will help locals skate and the big man himself will be on hand. You can take a photo with Santa on the ice and make your case to be on the nice list.
This event is the biggest fundraiser of the year of the skating group and financially supports the group's ability to keep kids skating.
If you’d like to take part you can hit the ice at 5 p.m on Friday and it cost $10, you can follow this link, here, for more information.