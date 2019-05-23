Six minutes to save your life

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Fire Department says they have exactly six minutes to get to you but they want to move even faster.
The obvious hope is that you never have to call them but their goal is to be six minutes away if you need them.
Keeping the public on the road safe and getting to an emergency in good time is the goal of the fire department.
But, maneuvering a firetruck is no easy task.
They can’t make sharp turns or fast movements in the way that a small car can.
So this is where you come in.
Sometimes when people see sirens they freeze up, they get nervous and don't know where to go.
“If you can move to the right that’s what we would prefer they do if they can’t move to the right the best thing to do is sit still,” Josh Waldo Fire Chief said “don’t give us an unanticipated movement that the firetruck has to react to, if you could move to the right that’s great if that’s not an option sit still and will navigate around you.”
It is important to note, not to break any laws trying to get out of the way of a fire truck and definitely do not pull into oncoming traffic.
They don’t want you to get hurt while they’re on the way to help someone else.
The goal is to be everywhere 6 minutes or less that’s what the fire department and the city have adopted as their policy and with your help that’s an achievable goal.