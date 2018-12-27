BOZEMAN - As housing prices continue to soar in Bozeman, one company is selling a home for the price of a slice of pizza – but there's one stipulation.
Representatives of the Town Pump gas station chain say the company owns the land that the six bedroom, two bathroom home sits on. Anyone willing to pay the $1 price for the house can have it… as long as they also pay to move it.
The two-story, 2,500-square-foot home at 8401 Huffine Ln. between Bozeman and Four Corners was built nearly a century ago in 1920.
Real estate database Zillow lists the house as having a market value of just over $480,000.
Town Pump says it does not currently have plans to develop the property, but the home will need to be moved or demolished at some point.
The Butte-based company also has two free buildings for sale on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade with the same moving stipulations. The company also has future plans to sell two homes in Butte and one in Billings.
To simply move the house, according to Realtor.com, it can cost anywhere from $15,000-$200,000. But there’s a lot of factors to keep in mind, including how the house is moved, its size, and the distance and difficulty in getting it from Point A to Point B. The real estate listings website says the labor cost of moving a house is itself $14 per-square-foot. Then the homeowner needs to consider additional costs, such as building a foundation and getting permits for the trek.
If you are interested in picking up one of the homes, contact Town Pump Facilities Department manager Trent Biggers at trentb@townpump.com.