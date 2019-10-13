GALLATIN GATEWAY, Mont. - A small airplane made an unscheduled landing in a Gallatin County alfalfa field around 10:30 AM on Saturday, a Gallatin County Sheriff's Office official says.
According to Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Captain Jason Jarrett, a 26-year-old woman was flying a Cessna 182, a four-seat, single-engine plane, above Gallatin Gateway when her engine failed, forcing her to land in a field off of Dead Cow Run.
The woman, from Park City, Montana, was the plane's only occupant and was not injured during the incident. It's unknown where she was heading.
Jarrett says there didn't appear to be any damage to the alfalfa field, and the pilot was able to fly out of the plot without any issues.
"You gotta be doing everything right when it all goes wrong," said Jarrett on Sunday about the close call.
The Gallatin Gateway Fire Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office both responded to the scene on Saturday.
An investigation into the origin of the mechanical issues has been referred to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).