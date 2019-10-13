GALLATIN GATEWAY - A small airplane made an unscheduled landing in an alfalfa field around 10:30 AM on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.
According to Capt. Jason Jarrett, a 26-year-old woman was flying a Cessna 182 above Gallatin Gateway when her engine failed, forcing her to land in a field off Dead Cow Run.
The woman, from Park City, Montana, was the plane's only occupant and was not injured during the incident. It's unknown where she was heading.
Jarrett says there didn't appear to be any damage to the alfalfa field, and the pilot was able to fly out of the plot without any issues.
"You gotta be doing everything right when it all goes wrong," said Jarrett on Sunday about the close call.
The Gallatin Gateway Fire Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office both responded to the scene on Saturday.
The Cessna 182 is a small four-seat, single-engine plane.
An investigation has been referred to the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.