BOZEMAN, Mont. - A simple mistake turned into a happy ending for a bartender and restaurant regular after she returned the accidental $90 tip he left.
Joe Flynn is a familiar face at The Club Tavern and Grill in Bozeman, known for his deep voice and frequent lunch visits over the last six years. So, when he made a pit stop there a few weeks ago, it was hardly out of the ordinary.
“I was kind of in a hurry that day," says Flynn. "Stopped in, had one drink, didn’t have time to ask for the bill. I knew it was less than $10 - I think it was $7 with a $3 tip - so I left a ten. In my mind, I left a ten.”
He didn't realize it wasn't a ten - but a $100 bill - until he came back a week later.
“Kristin just happened to be working and she said, ‘Joe, I’ve got an envelope full of cash for you,'" he recalls. "And I said, ‘Oh, what do you mean?’ She said, ‘You left a hundred dollar bill on the bar the other day.’”
The extra $90 had been set aside for Flynn by bartender Kristin Schunke, a move that she says was nothing special. Knowing Flynn personally, Schunke was sure he had made a mistake.
Laughing, she remembers thinking, “That’s great! But I know he didn’t mean to do that.”
Schunke told Flynn that she couldn't accept a $90 tip from him.
“If you have a lot of Kristins in the world, people like that in the world, that were more honest, I just think it would be a much better place," Flynn says.
It's not the first time an honest decision like Schunke's has happened in The Club, according to other regulars. And for the staff that work there, the people they see every day year-round are not just patrons.
“We definitely build a relationship with our customers, and they just become, really, like friends," says Schunke.
She insists that any other bartender would have done the same thing as her, and that she was just doing her job - one that she's been doing at The Club for almost 28 years. But Flynn has to disagree.
“You know, when someone does something really nice like that, I think it’s nice to bring it out to the community that it's a part of," he says. "I’m sure we hear other stories like that, but you don’t hear them enough.”
There's a happy ending for both Schunke and Flynn: knowing she wouldn't accept any money from him, Flynn ended up giving her a Target gift card as a thank you, which Schunke did accept with some encouragement from a manager.