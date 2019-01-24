BOZEMAN - A theatre production coming to the Gallatin Valley is flipping the script and giving the audience a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s really like to put on a performance.
The classic comedy Noises Off by Michael Frayn is opening in Bozeman, courtesy of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks’ Black Box Series. The story of a play within a play, the show lets audience members experience what it’s like when things go horribly wrong in the process of building a performance. The play’s original Broadway production was nominated for “Best Play,” among other accolades, at the 1984 Tony Awards.
Bozeman’s cast is made up entirely of professional actors and Shakespeare in the Parks veterans, one from as far back as 1973, and some from last summer’s touring performances of Othello and Love’s Labour’s Lost. As Executive Artistic Director of Montana Shakespeare, and also the director of Noises Off, Kevin Asselin says he hopes the show will lift the audience off their seats with laughter, especially considering the state of the world today.
“If there’s ever a time for us to come together and just laugh for a couple of hours,” Asselin insists, “this is it. And within the valley, winter goes on for awhile, as we know. And this, I believe, is a good respite for us to step away from the day, to step away from the week, come together as a community, and really laugh and have a good time together.”
Noises Off opens on Thursday and runs through February 10 in the Black Box Theatre at Montana State University.
Tickets and show information is available here.