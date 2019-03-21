Sheriff wants you to come learn from the best in free class

BOZEMAN- Gallatin County citizens, the Sheriff wants you!
Come hang out with Sheriff and learn the ropes to be on the force.
The GCSO Public Safety Academy gives members of our community a chance to experience law enforcement from the inside.
This 10 week free class gives you a chance to learn the ins and outs of law enforcement from the best.
The behind the scenes class will show you how to make traffic stops, field sobriety maneuvers, crime scene management, evidence collection, and hands-on CPR.
Ride alongs and trips to 911 dispatch along with a tour of the detention center also things you’ll get to see.
This is a chance for you to see how public safety works from the end of the people who work in it every day.
The class is scheduled for March 26 through May 28.
For more information, or to register, contact Captain Shane Frantz by phone at 582-2120 or by e-mail at shane.frantz@gallatin.mt.gov.