“The Montana wool is probably the very best wool raised in the United States.”
Though it has declined over the past century, Montana still produces about four million pounds of wool per year. However, this time around is going to be a bit more difficult.
"I'm sure it's not going to be as good of quality because we've had to feed longer, and there's going to be dust particles in the wool," says sheep producer Pete Cornell.
A record-breaking February pushed back normal shearing operations by almost two months, due to the intense cold and moisture. With a final shipping date of May 7th, producers across North Central Montana are cutting it close for getting their wool ready for market. Pete’s going to be shearing this weekend, but many producers are going to be working right up to the last minute.
In fact, Pete estimates at least 75% of sheep producers in the northern half of the state have been negatively impacted by this winter.
"This has probably been the coldest February that Loma has seen since maybe the late 60s."
Unfortunately for producers, Montana's problems won't really make a difference on the final prices. Pete says the industry is currently impacted most by Australia and New Zealand. With the US only producing about six percent of the world's wool, we don't really have much of a say.
Nevertheless, Pete says sheep producing is worth the stress.
"The cattle producers don't like me to say this, but sheep produce two products. Not only the lamb, but we produce wool too. And there is actually more profit in sheep raising then there is in cattle."
And Pete can say that, because he raises both.