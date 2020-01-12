LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Dangerous crosswinds between Livingston and Big Timber on Sunday afternoon and evening prompted warnings from authorities to drivers on I-90.
As of 6 PM, wind gusts of up to 43 miles per hour were combined with a wind speed of 35 miles per hour blowing south from the Crazy Mountains in the area.
While the wind detours around Livingston's exits were not activated as of Sunday afternoon, drivers were warned by signs along the highway to drive cautiously with the appropriate speed for the conditions.
The area is also seeing some scattered snow and ice, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's condition tracker.