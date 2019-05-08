HELENA – There have been seven diagnosed cases of whooping cough in Lewis and Clark County, as the region tries to limit the spread of the infection.
Local departments in the area are reaching out to and identifying people who may have come into contact with anyone who is sick.
The infection starts after people catch a highly contagious bacteria, and is named after the “whoop” sound that follows a coughing fit when people take a deep breath. It can take up to 21 days for symptoms to come up after exposure, which includes:
- Runny nose
- Nasal congestion
- Red, watery eyes
- Fever
- Cough
If you feel like you or someone you know has experienced the symptoms of whooping cough, you’re encouraged to reach out to your local healthcare provider.