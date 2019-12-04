Several MSU Students Recognized for ROTC Service

BOZEMAN- The U.S. Army recognized three Montana State University Army ROTC students for outstanding service.
The students were recognized as being in the top-tier of senior cadets in the nation. The Army bases its qualifications on academics, leadership, and physical fitness.
Seniors Ross Martin, Megan Morton and Michael Voisin are ranked among the top 10% of all Army ROTC cadets in the nation.
An additional five MSU ROTC cadets were recognized as Distinguished Military Graduates, placing them in the top 20% of the nation.
Those students are Zachary Bohrer, Aviel Lee, Michael Sainsbury, Mia Snyder, Naomi Wade.
The MSU ROTC has 135 cadets in its program, the ROTC has been active on MSUs campus since 1893.
