BOZEMAN- A nonprofit horse sanctuary that helps female veterans with PTSD says they can't accept as many clients this summer after a collapsed barn led to massive expenses.
The Serenity Ranch's barn roof collapsed this winter in heavy snow, along with other buildings across the Gallatin Valley, including MSU's gym roof. Serenity Ranch operates as both a sanctuary for unwanted horses and runs summertime therapy programs for female veterans.
The family running this facility say they will not stop the programs due to not having a roof, but they are limited in who they can help this year.
“This program has been incredibly beneficial for female veterans suffering from PTSD and trauma," says Lisa Ledoux with The Serenity Ranch. "We get a lot of joy from providing the program."
She says they want to welcome veterans from across the country, but due to spending close to $10,000 to demolish the barn, they were unable to pay for flights to more bring people in. Veterans from Montana are still welcome to apply.
She says it cost almost $10,000 to have the barn taken down and it’s going to cost about $350,000 to have it rebuilt.
“At this point in time I can’t afford to do it,” Suzanne Carter, founder of The Serenity Ranch said. “We are a nonprofit trying to help female veterans and other people with PTSD and trauma, and so we’re just going to have to figure out how to use what we have.”
The barn collapse also destroyed two trucks used to distribute hay and feed to the facility's 100-plus horses.
The sanctuary is working in partnership with Heroes and Horses. Both organizations work to help veterans with PTSD.
If you’re interested in donating to The Serenity Ranch, a GoFundMe is here.
They also are in need of a truck to feed the animals, and would welcome the donation of an old farm vehicle.