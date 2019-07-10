Senator Steve Daines stops to say hello to dog in the capital

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Working in our nation's capital can be stressful.
So when Montana Senator Steve Daines saw Senator Martha McSally’s of Arizona with her schedulers dog, “Lady Bird” or “Birdie” for short, he took a pit stop, or should we say "pet stop," to say hello.
Photos of the Senator from Montana saying hello made it up onto twitter late Tuesday afternoon.
“With all the craziness of a busy day in Washington, D.C., there’s nothing better than running into a sweet pup in the hallway,” Senator Steve Daines said in an email to Wake Up Montana.
The Senator and his wife, Cindy, have three dogs of their own, the Daines family dogs even have an Instagram that can be found here.
One of the Senators dogs is even named after Mosby, Montana. The Senators youngest daughter named Mosby after Mosby, Montana because that’s where they used to go hunting.
The Senator sent Wake Up Montana the photo he took, looks like Lady Bird was having a good day at the capital.
.@SteveDaines likes dogs pic.twitter.com/TdTgdaiQCv— Alex Ruoff (@Alexruoff) July 9, 2019