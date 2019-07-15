Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN GALLATIN COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MDT... AT 447 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 9 MILES SOUTHWEST OF MANHATTAN, OR 19 MILES WEST OF BOZEMAN, MOVING EAST AT 30 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM IN ADDITION TO LIGHTNING AND BRIEF HEAVY RAIN. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BOZEMAN, BELGRADE, THREE FORKS, MANHATTAN, LOGAN, AMSTERDAM, CHURCH HILL, MENARD AND MADISON BUFFALO JUMP STATE PARK.

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: THUNDERSTORM WIND GUSTS OF 40 KNOTS OR HIGHER. CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WITHIN 5 NM OF THE AIRPORT. UNTIL 600 PM MDT. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113