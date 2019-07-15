WASHINGTON DC- Sen. Steve Daines is showing his support for President Trump after a weekend tweet brought disdain from many within the Republican Party.
Daines took to Twitter and Facebook Monday afternoon saying he stands with President Trump.
Over the weekend the president tweeted that four Democratic lawmakers should "go back" to the countries they came from. All but one of them were born in the United States.
Montanans are sick and tired of listening to anti-American, anti-Semite, radical Democrats trash our country and our ideals. This is America. We’re the greatest country in the world.— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) July 15, 2019
I stand with @realdonaldtrump. 🇺🇸
The president's comments have been condemned by many within the Republican party, but on Monday Republican Steve Daines from Montana tweeted: "Montanans are sick and tired of listening to anti-American, anti-Semite, radical Democrats trash our country and our ideals. This is America. We’re the greatest country in the world.I stand with Donald J. Trump."
We spoke to Sen. Daines' press office. They confirm the words were Steve's own and that the tweet was showing Daines' support for the president's weekend comments. They say the antisemitism comment is in reference to comments Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has made in the past.
Daines' tweet is being rapidly shared and commented on by people who both support and dislike his support for the president.