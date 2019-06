Spotted near McLeod, Montana, in Sweet Grass County - a tiny baby moose calf and its mother.

Erin Voogt shared pictures and video of the pair, which she spotted by Natural Bridge Falls.

Moose are the largest members of the deer family, and a full-grown bull moose can weigh 1,800 pounds. Moose calves are usually born weighing around 20 pounds. A healthy calf can outrun a human within a few days of birth.