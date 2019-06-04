See the Lewis and Clark Caverns in a new light

LEWIS & CLARK CAVERNS STATE PARK - Montana's oldest state underwent a face lift this winter adding new LED lighting to the colorful underground wonderland. Roughly two miles of cables were put into the caverns to enhance the two-hour two-mile tour.
The three and half million-dollar project allowed the caves to get new copper lite hand rails, providing well-lit walk ways for all the visitors. The new LED lights are more energy efficient providing less heat, so it doesn’t dry the cave out as much, along with enhancing the visitors experience while visiting the cave.
“We’ve improved both the experience from being in the cave from just an aesthetics stand point, from protecting the cave and also protecting out visitors when they come here,” said Tom Forwood, the Assistant Park Manager at Lewis and Clark Caverns.
The project was funded by numerous sources. The process to upgrade the system started in 2007 and officially wrapped up this April once the project received the final funding to finish it.
You can see the newly lit caverns by joining in on one of the tours that are offered every day until September 30th.