Security scanner being used to keep drugs out of Gallatin County Detention Center

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS 2 TO 6 INCHES THROUGH PASSES AND AREAS ALONG US-191 SOUTH OF BOZEMAN, EXCEPT 6 TO 12 INCHES EXPECTED OVER THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...GALLATIN COUNTY, MAINLY SOUTH OF BOZEMAN AND ALONG US-191. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON MDT FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT AT TIMES. PLAN ON SLUSHY ROAD CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY ALONG US-191 FROM BOZEMAN TO WEST YELLOWSTONE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. IN ADDITION, WET AND COLD CONDITIONS WILL CAUSE STRESS FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&