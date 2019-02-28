BOZEMAN- Gallatin County is first in the state to add a metal detector and bag-check at the entrance of its courthouse.
The security changes went into effect Monday at the Bozeman Law and Justice Center. Anyone headed for Municipal and District Court will be asked to check their bag and go through a metal detector.
Staff advise arriving 10 minutes earlier than usual to have enough time to go through security.
“We’re being preventative,” Sheriff Brian Gootkin said in a press release to Wake Up Montana.
Prohibited items at the courthouse:
Firearms – with or without a permit, and including ammunition or replica firearms
Sharp objects – knives, scissors, cutting tools or arrows
Tools – including all construction tools
Disabling chemicals – mace or pepper spray
Stun devices – Tasers or stun guns
Club-like items – Billy clubs, baseball bats or batons