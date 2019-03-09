Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ANGEL FOUR BEAR. SHE IS A 15 YEAR OLD FEMALE, LAST SEEN ON MARCH 7, 2019. SHE IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH SHANE AMYOTTE AND HIS MOTHER JANALENE AMYOTTE. POSSIBLY HEADED BACK TO FORT PECK FROM THE CROW RESERVATION. SHE MIGHT BE IN A RED COLORED SUV, POSSIBLY A FORD BRONCO, WITH 22 COUNTY LICENSE PLATES. THERE ARE CONCERNS FOR ANGEL'S SAFETY. SHANE IS CURRENTLY UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR SEX OFFENSES AGAINST A MINOR. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON WHERE ANGEL MIGHT BE, PLEASE CALL CROW LAW ENFORCEMENT OR FORT PECK POLICE DEPARTMENT AT: 638 2631 OR 768 5565.