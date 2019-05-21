BOZEMAN- This week is Search and Rescue week in Gallatin County.
With Gallatin County being such a heavy recreation town, Search and Rescue plans on celebrating their week quite honestly, by continuing the hard work.
They are ready on standby by at a moment’s notice to help you if your ski trip or hiking trip ends in a way that isn’t so great.
Gallatin County had the most calls in Montana pre-collected data according to Deborah Mcatee, Public Communications for Search and Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office with Kalispell being in 2nd place.
The Gallatin County commissioners named this week Search and Rescue week in appreciation for their hard work, Commissioner Joe Skinner, says there are a lot of rescues in our area but there are a lot of hard-working people making sure you stay safe.
“I think our Search and Rescue in this county is probably the premier Search and Rescue team may be in the northwest,” said Skinner, “We’ve got professionals here that are volunteering their time, [they are], not just professionals they’re experts in their field.”
Last year they logged over 11,000 hours in calls and an additional 5600 hours extra in training, and it’s important to note that Search and Rescue is operated by volunteers.
If taxpayers had to pay back the time, it would be about $268,000 a year.
These volunteers are always ready at a moment’s notice to help you no matter what.