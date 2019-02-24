GREAT FALLS- All kinds of celebrities are hitting the red carpet tonight, February 24th, at the Oscars. As it turns out, we have a few very important Boy and Girl Scouts from the Lewis and Clark District doing the same thing over at the movie theater here in Great Falls.
Every year, scouts go around selling popcorn to raise funds for Scouts Montana. This year, the scouts raised $200,000, and some of the top sellers got an exclusive invite to see the new Leggo movie in theatres as a special reward.