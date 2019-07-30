BOZEMAN - There may be a few more weeks before your kids head back to school. But when they do return, they may just be lucky enough to have some new flavors in their school lunches.
20 food service directors and head cooks from around Montana gathered at Montana State University for a weeklong culinary conference.
The goal is to make cafeterias healthier, more foods cooked “from scratch,” and mixing in more fresh and local choices.
But as any parent knows, it doesn’t matter how healthy or delicious the food is if your child won’t put it in their mouth.
But even the pickiest eaters can’t refuse a blueberry muffin that’s now a “blueberry thunder egg” or veggie pizza that goes by “garden delight.”
The Montana Cook Fresh Summer Institute is out on my MSU’s Montana Team Nutrition and sponsored by the Montana Office of Public Instruction School Nutrition Programs and Montana No Kid Hungry.
"Schools are challenged with low budgets, and plus they need some equipment to be able to cook from scratch,” says Montana Team Nutrition director, Katie Bark. “They need training for staff. And that's what we're trying to do, really provide the training. And that's why their peers are teaching them."