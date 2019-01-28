BOZEMAN- A committee is asking for input on the name and boundary lines for what will be Bozeman's second high school.
Over the course of the last several months, five boundary scenarios were proposed to the committee.
A committee elected Option D to propose to the School Board for boundary lines that will determine which students attend the new school.
This is what Option D [Google Map link] looks like.
“I think probably the reason Option D was chosen is because it seems to balance some of the demographics cross the city,” Superintendent Rob Watson said, “I think folks were encouraged that it could be a long-term solution because it left some room on the west side of town for growth.”
The superintendent will present this to the School Board Monday night.
The school board can either approve the recommendation, postpone it for more discussion, or send it back to the transitional committee.
The committee is also asking for suggestions on what to name the school. So far, it's received 300 suggestions.
If you would like to propose a name for the new High School you may click here.
