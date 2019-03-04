BOZEMAN - Bozeman’s second high school is still without a name – and for now, that’s exactly how the community likes it.
Last week, the Bozeman Public School Board voted unanimously to name the new school Bozeman Westslope High School. But after a strong response from the public and more than 300 emails sent to the school – most with negative takes on the new moniker – the board met again on Monday to reconsider the decision.
Following a two hour meeting on Monday afternoon, the school board decided to delay the naming of the new high school, giving the public time to weigh in.
As frustration has grown throughout the community, few can agree on what the name or the name-picking process should be.
Community member Sarah Grant, who spoke at the meeting on Monday, empathized with the board, saying, “if these people are going to criticize, come up with a better name!”
The board had originally voted on three names: Westslope, Storm Castle, and Spanish Peaks, which were the three most popular names to come out of school officials’ focus groups.
The focus groups chose from 19 names - which the high school transition committee, made up of parents, students, and faculty, had narrowed down from the 176 names suggested by the public. The name Westslope came to the committee primarily as a reference to the species of cutthroat trout, which is Montana’s state fish.
Now, the high school transition committee will come up with two more names from the existing list of 19, then the top five will be brought to the public for feedback.
A number of board and community members brought up concerns about how the name had been received on social media, and how the conversations on sites like Facebook has been negatively impacted by the “criticism-piling” rhetoric.
“A lot of the social media made it seem like people were unhappy and didn’t think that there was due process,” said Ricca Smith, a mother of Bozeman students, at the meeting.
“Teenagers often get rap for being obsessed with technology, yet disengaged with their community,” said Bozeman sophomore Carter Berg, addressing the school board. “Both of these attributes were on full display this past week, but it’s not students who are online blasting the school board members, the administration, and Westslope High. These are adults who should know better.”
Berg, a member of the transition committee and a strong voice in swaying members of the board to vote for Westslope at last week’s board meeting, says he wants to know where all of the dissenting voices were throughout the month-long process of naming the school.
When asked what he would say to those who had been bashing the Westslope name, Berg responded with a question.
“Where were you?” he asked. “Where were you at the last board meeting? Four people spoke at the last board meeting… I don’t want you to talk if you didn’t want to talk earlier. It’s really hard to make an informed decision when nobody wants to talk.”
While some were discouraged by the social media response, others used it to get answers. Community member Jeff Krogstad put up a poll on Facebook about the name, garnering almost 3,000 votes and finding that 88% of those polled were not in support of the name.
“The poll had taken on a life of its own,” Krogstad explained, “and it also spurred some other suggested opportunities that we could take a look at as well.”
In regards to the name Westslope, Krogstad is personally not convinced.
“We woke up that next Tuesday morning... Westslope,” he says, sighing. “I’ve lived here my whole life, I have never understood anything with landmark significance for Westslope.”
The board will make a final decision after considering the public’s response. The decision is anticipated to be made at a board meeting on March 25. The school district is expected to release more information about the final five names and how the public can weigh in on them in the coming days.
Below is a list of the top 19 names, narrowed down by the high school transition committee. Five of these names will be offered to the public for feedback.
1. Bozeman Battle Ridge
2. Bozeman Bitterroot
3. Bozeman Blackmore
4. Bozeman Gallatin
5. Bozeman Gallatin Valley
6. Bozeman Granite Peak
7. Bozeman Jeanette Rankin
8. Bozeman Montana Rockies
9. Bozeman Mountain View
10. Bozeman Ponderosa
11. Bozeman Rocky Mountain
12. Bozeman Spanish Peaks*
13. Bozeman Storm Castle*
14. Bozeman Sweet Pea
15. Bozeman Treasure State
16. Bozeman West
17. Bozeman West Side
18. Bozeman Westslope*
19. Bozeman West Valley
*Top three pick, will automatically be included in the names brought to the public