Sayre Orthodontics in Bozeman will take your leftover Halloween candy and donate it to active duty Montana Troops

BOZEMAN- if you feel like the kids brought home just too many Halloween treats, an orthodontist in the Bozeman area is willing to take a few pounds of sugar off your hands.
The 7th Annual Sayre Orthodontics Cash 4 Candy event is to place Monday, November 1st and the 4 through November 8, from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m
For every pound of candy brought in to the office, the child will receive $1 and Dr. Sayre will donate $1 to the child’s school.
All of the candy collected throughout the event is donated to Montana Troops through the Adopt-a-Sox program.
If you would like to RSVP to the event you can click here.