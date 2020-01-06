BOZEMAN, Mont. - The holiday season is over, which means it's the time of the year where many are putting their festive decorations back into the closet. But what do you do with those twinkling lights that have burned out? Bozeman hardware store Owenhouse Ace Hardware is collecting those old strings of lights to be recycled, with all of the proceeds going to charity.
While the holidays are a season of light, they're also a time of immense waste. Americans throw away 25% more trash during the holidays, amounting to about one million extra tons of garbage per week, according to experts at Stanford University.
So, what do you do when you're putting away your decorations and you realize your string of lights have lit their last Christmas tree? Even if you're an all-star recycler, the problem might stump you. Luckily, you don't have to overthink it.
Bag up your lights, bring them into an Owenhouse Ace Hardware in Bozeman, and drop them into one of the designated bins. No matter the color or size, the hardware stores have been getting Bozeman's holiday lights to the recycling center for more than five years now.
Once the lights are transported to a local recycling center, they're stripped down, separating the copper, plastic, glass, wire, and other materials. The copper can then be melted down and reused.
The bulk cost for scrapping the copper is given back to the hardware store, which then donates it to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
“It’s a great fundraiser for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank," says Ace Hardware floor supervisor Steve Hedman, "and we like to see things recycled rather than put into the local landfills.”
The bins have been out at both Bozeman locations for months, bringing in hundred of lights to the stores. And while it may be strange to see people bringing their broken items in, Hedman says he's seen the program turn into a beneficial one for everyone involved.
“We like it to go both directions," he explains, smiling. "So, they come in and they drop off their old lights that aren’t working... and sometimes, they buy new lights.”
You can keep donating your old or broken light strings to Owenhouse Ace Hardware until January 31 at either of the Bozeman locations.