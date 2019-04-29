BOZEMAN - The calls came in Saturday morning: the first about a commotion near the mall, soon after a report of an attempted robbery at the Magic Diamond Too Casino, located at 1615 W. Main St. in Bozeman.
Within two hours, part of Main Street was closed off to all traffic as law enforcement searched for the suspect, who had fled the scene after leaving an explosive device in the casino. The Lewis and Clark County Bomb Squad responded to the casino to neutralize the device.
The casino, which sits next to the Gallatin Valley Mall, was reopened Saturday night after being cleared by the authorities. Law enforcement says the device is still being tested by the bomb squad.
It’s not the first time the Magic Diamond Too Casino has been targeted. In 2016, Bozeman man Duane Burchill robbed the casino twice in one week. Last year, he was sentenced to fifty years in prison for the crime.
It’s too soon to say what the punishment will be for Saturday’s suspect if he is convicted.
While Bozeman police were not able to confirm the name of the suspect on Sunday, Gallatin County Detention Center records state that on Saturday night, 27-year-old Jacob Michael Burritt was booked into the jail and charged with arson, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, possession of explosives, and robbery. He is currently being held without bond.
Although no one was injured in the attempted robbery or its aftermath on Saturday, the incident has shaken up many in Bozeman, especially those who can remember when the area where the embattled casino now sits was a field.
However, despite the city's record growth, Bozeman Detective Sergeant Joseph Swanson says robberies in Bozeman are uncommon; on average, the city might see only two to three cases a year.
And in this case, police are reaching out to the public for more information as they continue with their investigation.
Swanson asks that anyone who saw anything on Saturday morning around the Gallatin Valley Mall or the casino call the police at (406) 582-2000.
“Anything... that they believe was being involved with the investigation," urged Swanson. "If it turns out to be nothing, that’s okay. We’d rather check on something than not.”
More information about the charges, including the name of the suspect, are expected to be released on Monday.