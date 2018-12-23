Holiday travelers will have an easier time getting around Missoula this week, as construction on a popular bridge stops for the holidays.
The Montana Department of Transportation is taking a "holiday break" from working on the "Russell Street Bridge - Broadway to Dakota project" until after the new year.
According to the Missoula District construction engineer Bob Vosen, for many the last two weeks of the year are the busiest time to drive for Missoula roadways.
"Please drive safely and be mindful of conditions to ensure it is indeed a very happy holiday," Vosen said.
MDT crews will take a break from December 24th to January first, and resume normally on January second.