Rules of the road when on an e-scooter or bike in Bozeman
BOZEMAN- If you and your scooter gang are getting ready to hit the streets in Bozeman the city is asking you to follow a few rules.

These rules apply to when riding a bike or e-scooter,

1. Adult riders cannot ride on the sidewalk.

2. Pedestrians have right away, yield to them and give a verbal warning if you're about to pass.

3. Obey the traffic controls

