Rules of the road when on an e-scooter or bike in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- If you and your scooter gang are getting ready to hit the streets in Bozeman the city is asking you to follow a few rules.
These rules apply to when riding a bike or e-scooter,
1. Adult riders cannot ride on the sidewalk.
2. Pedestrians have right away, yield to them and give a verbal warning if you're about to pass.
3. Obey the traffic controls
You can get more information about bike laws here.
1. Adult riders cannot ride on the sidewalk (kids under 15 are OK to ride on the sidewalk (bikes only) but even they can't be on the 🚫sidewalks downtown— City of Bozeman, MT (@CityofBozeman) July 18, 2019
