LIVINGSTON - A controversial suggestion by Livingston officials to alter the city's historic Roundup Parade route has been met with backlash from the community. On Tuesday night, the city commission addressed the concerns, deciding in the end to postpone the decision following a meeting between city commissioners and citizen leaders.

The decision came after more than two hours of discussion and testimonials.

The Livingston Roundup Parade, which kicks off the city's Roundup Rodeo, brings in $2 million for the city, and the town's small population triples in size with the addition of 12,000 tourists.

The parade, which has run in the city for 93 years, has become the city's largest parade and the state's longest continually-run Fourth of July parade.

Traditionally, the route goes through downtown Livingston, along Park and 2nd. But this year, for the first time, city officials denied that route proposal, suggesting instead that the parade go through a residential street.

Residents say not only does that go against tradition, it could also hurt downtown businesses - some of which benefit so much from their income from the Roundup, that in just the three days, they might make more than they do all year.

But city officials argue that the downtown route congests the city and could make it hard for emergency vehicles to get through should something go wrong.