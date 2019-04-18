Robert Watson selected as new MCPS Superintendent

Current Bozeman superintendent Robert Watson has been selected as the new Missoula County Public Schools superintendent.
After a day long interview process, Watson was selected over two other candidates, Jan Haven of Milwaukee and David Baugh of Pennsylvania.
Watson is the reigning Montana Superintendent of the Year, and has been the leader of the Bozeman school district since 2012.
Watson currently overseas over 7,000 students and 11 schools. He has served as both the principal of both Sentinel and Bozeman High Schools.