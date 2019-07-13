HELEN A – If you’re planning on heading to the upcoming Annual Beartooth Rally in Red Lodge, the State Department of Transportation wants you to know about road construction going on in Carbon County.
The project spans 1.6 miles on US Highway 212 in the town of Roberts, according to MDT. However, department staff said the road is safe to ride through, and that it’s the best way to get to Red Lodge, especially for motorcyclists.
“We know how important this popular annual event is to the town of Red Lodge and the region,” said MDT Project Manager Bill Felton. “We want them to know that the construction in Roberts shouldn’t disrupt the flow of biker and general traffic to the festivities.”
Those traveling in the area can expect delays of no more than 10 minutes on Highway 212, according to MDT.
Want to go a different route? MDT has placed signs in certain parts of Highway 212 that show you alternate routes to your destination:
- The junction with Montana Highway 310 in Rockvale
- Motorcyclists could take a left in Rockvale to get onto Highway 310 going south. Then South of Bridger, they will take a right onto Highway 308 in Belfry heading west to Red Lodge.
- Please note that road crews are doing chip-sealing work on Highway 310 from Bearcreek to Red Lodge, if you’re planning on going this way.
- The junction with Montana Highway 421 just south of Joliet.
- Drivers could take a right onto Montana Highway 421 just south of Joliet and head northwest to Columbus. From Columbus they would get onto to Montana Highway 78 and head south to Red Lodge.
- Going down this route? Then you’re asked to mind the roadwork going on south of Roscoe on Highway 78 that includes dirt roads and gravel.
The rally will take place from July 18 to the 21, so you have some time to take the different routes into consideration when planning your trip.
“MDT feels it’s important to give motorcyclists and general motorists options for their travel to Red Lodge while the Roberts project is in full swing, especially for events like the Beartooth Rally,” said Felton. “Whether motorcyclists continue through Roberts or take alternative routes, they should have no problems getting to their destination.”
If you’d like to plan your trip to Red Lodge, you can check out the latest traffic information. For more information on the Roberts construction, you can visit MDT’s official website.